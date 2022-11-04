Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,954 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $255.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.