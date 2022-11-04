Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $240,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $211.93 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

