Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $69.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

