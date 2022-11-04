Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 201,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,942 shares of company stock worth $12,377,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $69.61 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -240.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

