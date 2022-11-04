Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires £2,045.44 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider John Langston acquired 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 752 ($8.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,045.44 ($2,364.94).

INCH opened at GBX 771 ($8.91) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 734.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.08. Inchcape plc has a 12-month low of GBX 615 ($7.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 934.50 ($10.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($11.97) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 973 ($11.25).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

