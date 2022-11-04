Insider Buying: Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Insider Purchases £435 in Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Chris Keen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £435 ($502.95).

Chris Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Chris Keen bought 7,775 shares of Angling Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,643.50 ($3,056.42).

Angling Direct Stock Performance

ANG opened at GBX 29 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.41 million and a P/E ratio of 724.75. Angling Direct PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.82).

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

