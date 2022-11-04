Insider Buying: IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Justin Osborne acquired 10,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.84 ($9.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,350.00 ($96,331.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. IGO’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

