Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells $774,598.33 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $730,423.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 6.3 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.49. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 471,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.