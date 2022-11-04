Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $320,350.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Agilysys Stock Performance
AGYS stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.19 and a beta of 1.02. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $65.31.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
