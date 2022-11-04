Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 47,846 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.