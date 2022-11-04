Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 179.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

