Insider Selling: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Sells $329,376.03 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.75 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 789,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

