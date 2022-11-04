Insider Selling: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Sells $329,376.03 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CVB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.75 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.41.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVB Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of CVB Financial
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 789,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
