Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Sells $473,989.88 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Destination XL Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.