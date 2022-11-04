Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $734,602.40 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GIS opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of General Mills

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

