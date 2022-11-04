Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $524,177.41 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 199,307 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $524,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,174,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,948,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

