Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 120,622 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

