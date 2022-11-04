Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells $16,498,484.82 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $98.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.