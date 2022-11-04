Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 45,195 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $1,833,561.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,420,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,341,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $609,454.56.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $385,713.78.

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05.

National Research Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NRC stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $907.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

