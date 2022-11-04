Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells 2,908 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

