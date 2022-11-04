Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$35,819.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,190.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE OSK opened at C$2.84 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.68 million and a P/E ratio of -204.29.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Osisko Mining Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on OSK shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Stories

