Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TMCI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of -0.12. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
