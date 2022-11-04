Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of -0.12. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,740,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,172,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,042,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.