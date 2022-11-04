Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $595,500.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

