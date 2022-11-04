Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 8,830 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Intel Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.
Intel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
