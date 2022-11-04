Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 8,830 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

