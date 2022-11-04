International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,095,000 after acquiring an additional 831,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.84. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

