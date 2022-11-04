iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $348,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVYE opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

