iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $37.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.