Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $1,162,083.28 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

