James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Down to $25.75

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $24.66. James River Group shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

James River Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.58%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

