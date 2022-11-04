Janet West Buys 500,000 Shares of ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Rating) insider Janet West bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($29,220.78).

Janet West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Janet West 74,109 shares of ImpediMed stock.

ImpediMed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

ImpediMed Company Profile

ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema and fluid status monitoring of heart failure patients; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

