Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 853,823 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

