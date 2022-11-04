Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BMAR opened at $31.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.