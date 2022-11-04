Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 15,060 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.53% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 179.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 172,534 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 66.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 59.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MQY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

