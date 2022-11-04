Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

