Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 371,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Ardagh Metal Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 76,584 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.4 %

AMBP opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

