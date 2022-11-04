Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.