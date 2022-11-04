Jason Berton Buys 3,269,725 Shares of PolarX Limited (ASX:PXX) Stock

PolarX Limited (ASX:PXX – Get Rating) insider Jason Berton purchased 3,269,725 shares of PolarX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,157.80 ($16,985.58).

PolarX Price Performance

About PolarX

(Get Rating)

PolarX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Alaska Range project, which comprise Stellar and Caribou Dome projects covering an area of approximately 262 square kilometers located in Alaska; and the Humboldt Range Gold-Silver projects that consists of 333 lode mining claims in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolarX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.