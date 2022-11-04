Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 1,100 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $688,906.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dale Legge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 200 shares of City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $20,462.00.

City Stock Performance

CHCO opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $602,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $237,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $645,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

