Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 380 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,106.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,217.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Trading Up 3.9 %

HSON opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

