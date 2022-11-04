Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.1 %

INSW opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.