Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.689 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.