Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

