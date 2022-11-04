Joseph F. Iv Meade Buys 300 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.39 per share, for a total transaction of $13,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.