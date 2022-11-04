JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €185.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €155.00 ($155.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Airbus from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($142.00) to €141.00 ($141.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Down 0.1 %

EADSY stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.