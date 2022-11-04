JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target to €43.70

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.70 ($43.70) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KIGRY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($83.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($54.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.78.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

