JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 101

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 125 to SEK 101 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Oddo Bhf cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.