Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Down to $178.54

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.54, but opened at $169.40. Kadant shares last traded at $169.40, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday.

Kadant Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Kadant by 41.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

