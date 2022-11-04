Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Kaman Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 1,014.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

