Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp Buys 12,500 Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.88 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,500.00 ($31,493.51).
Codan Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35.
Codan Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Codan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Codan Company Profile
Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.
