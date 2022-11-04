KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 5.4% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 93,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,375,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

KE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

