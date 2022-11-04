KeyCorp Comments on onsemi’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for onsemi in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

onsemi stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

